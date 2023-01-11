OTIS PITTS JR.

80, real estate developer, died December 25. Survivors include: son: Otis Kareem Pitts(Delerene); daughters: Othius Susan Pitts and Otoria Virchelle Pitts; five grandchildren;  two great-grandchildren; brothers: Herbert (Elaine), Anthony, Gary, Allen and Derek Pitts (Stephanie); sisters: Patricia Newkirk and Sharon Higgs (Clinton); a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. Arrangement are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason

