OVERSEER DOROTHY DAVIS

74, died February 18 at Memorial Regional Hospital. Survivors include: Family: LaRhonda Deveaux, Marcus Paulk, Damon Paulk, Jeremiah Davis, Phillip Buoy, Tishima Johson, Chanell Paulk, and Brian deveaux. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Faith Prayer and Praise Deliverance Cathedral, 9108 N.W. 17 Avenue. Services 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Temple Apostolic.

