OZELL WILLIAMS

83, died June 27 at home.   Mr. Williams served in the U. S. Army from 1954-1957.  Upon being honorably discharged, he attended Volusia Community College and Bethune Cookman College before returning to South Florida. After 37 years, he retired as a supervisor with the Dade County Parks and Recreation.  He is survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Moore Williams; son, Joseph Lane; daughters, Sharon, Kimberly, Sonya and Kristin Williams, Addonas Mitchell; mother, Mrs. Lena Mae Ferguson; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Solomon and Dennis Hill; sisters, Lois Pruitt, Yvonne and Felicia Ferguson; sister-in-law, Frances (Ben) Moore Phillips; brothers-in-law, Charles, Ronnie (Rhonda) and Kenneth Moore; and countless other loving relatives and friends. Services were held at the Old West Enrichment Center with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. 

