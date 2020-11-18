PASTOR EARLEAN AVANT

PASTOR EARLEAN AVANT 84, Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday at House of God Miracle Temple, 1425 NW 59 Street, Miami, Fl 33142. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119 Street. Miami, Fl 33167. Please send all floral arrangements to the church.

Load entries