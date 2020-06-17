PASTOR JAMES EDWARD SHOTWELL, SR.

73, pastor of Apostle Faith Church of Jesus in West Park, FL, died June 11 at home. Survivors: wife: Eve Shotwell; children: Cosette Denson, James Jr., Sherrie Shotwell; grandchildren: DeAndrea Baker, James III, DemMarcus (Keonda), Catrina Shotwell; great grandchildren: Ta'Chelle Haye, Kalani Shotwell, Donald Stewart, Dashawn, Ashonesti; siblings: Robbie Michelle Corley (Roy), Robert Jr., Jimmy (Jamie), and John Shotwell. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Apostle Faith Church of Jesus, 5541 SW 25 St., West Park, FL 33023. Service 12 p.m., Friday at Bethel Temple Apostolic.

