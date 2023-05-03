PASTOR JIMMIE L. BROWN

89, retired baker for Miami-Dade Public Schools, died April 23. Viewing  5 - 8 p.m., at EPC Church of Our Lord located 2353 NW 152 Street, Miami Gardens, FL. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple located 1855 NW 119 Street, Miami, FL.

