PASTOR ROOSEVELT JOHNSON

83, retired Longshoreman/Pastor for New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.  Survivors include his wife, Yolanda S. Johnson; sons, Roosevelt Johnson, Jr. (Joyce), Christopher Johnson (Dominque), Matthew C. Lewis (Wilkina); daughter, Angela Jones (Jerry, Sr.); sisters, Aretha and  Hazel Johnson; brothers, William (Ruth), Freddie (Rev. Jackie), and Harry Johnson (Minister Stephanie); sister-in-law, Maureen Johnson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and  a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. 

