62, pastor at Life Line Urban Ministries, bus driver for MDC, died at Memorial West. Survivors: wife: Myra; sons: Shadel II, Tyrell Conyers, Horace Hamilton; daughters: Lakeisha Stevenson, Latarsha Hamilton, Brittney Adams; mother: Joyce Knight; brothers: Mervin Kemp, Ernest Kemp, Terry Hamilton, Rydell Bain: sister Betty Hamilton, Charisse Kemp, Donnita Kemp, School Douse, Boyce Bain. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens

