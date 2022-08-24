PASTOR WELLINGTON CURTIS

 71, pastor of Silver Blue Lakes Missionary Baptist Church, died August 21. Viewing 4 - 9 p.m., Friday in the Royal Chapel, located at 17475 NW 27 Ave., Miami, FL 33056. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church, located 1555 NW 93 Terrace, Miami, FL. 

