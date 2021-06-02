PATRICIA ANN HARVEY–COLELMAN

62, laborer for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died May 22 at Mt. Sinai Hospital.  Survivors include her husband: Wilbur Coleman; daughters: Cassandra Harvey and Betanist Harvey; sons: Donzell Harvey and Dexter Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.

