PATRICIA C. HOWARD

69, cardiac tech at Texas Children Hospital, died August 4 at St. Luke Hospital in Houston. Survivors: husband: Charles E. Howard, III; son: Charles Patrick; brother: Hugh Dorsey Conner; sisters: Juanita Conner, Marlynn Conner Tolbert, Priscilla Courtney. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

