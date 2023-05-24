PATRICIA JOHNSON

66, health care worker, died May 17.  Viewing 4 - 9 p.m., Friday in the chapel located at 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 21150 NW 34 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

