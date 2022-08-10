PATRICIA LYNN THOMAS

64, retired, died July 29 in Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include daughter: Tarah Irvin; adopted son: Robert and brother: Keith. Viewing 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday at Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Home, located 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206.  Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

