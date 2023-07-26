PATRICIA MINGO

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 79F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.