PATRICIA SMITH

70, bus operator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died April 16. Survivors include daughters: Carla Smith and Andrea Litman; sons: Christopher Smith (Sabrina) and Corey Smith; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday.  Service 12 p.m., Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

