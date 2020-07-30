PATRICK HAMLET WISDOM

transitioned to be with his Heavenly Father on July 15 surrounded by family. He leaves to mourn two children: Patrice (Elliott), Patrick(Katouri); five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Javanni-Amari, Hayden, Piper and Jah’Mari-Ellisse; two sisters: Carol (Neville), Beverly (David); one brother: Audelly (Dawn) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing 4-6 p.m., Thursday at Paradise Funeral Home, 14545 Carver Dr., Miami, FL 33176. Private Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday.

