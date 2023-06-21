PATRICK “PAT” BECTON

51, land surveyor, died June 7.  Viewing 3 - 9 p.m., Friday at Royal Funeral Home, 17475 NW 27 Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.  Service 11:30 a.m., Saturday at Magnolia Park Church of Christ, 2037 NW 152 Street, Opa-locka, FL 33054.

