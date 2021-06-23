PAULA SIMON

70, administrative specitalist for the FBI, died June 18 at Home. Survivors include: daughter: Kimberly; son: Kevin; brothers: Victor J. Blake, Ira D., Gary L. Denson; sisters: Mary L. Blake, Dollie M. Blake. Viewing 4-6 p.m., Friday followed by a memorial services 6 -7 p.m. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 

