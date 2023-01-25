PAULINE JONES SUTTON

Death Notice

87, educator, died on January 3 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. She is survived by her only child: Stacey Ward; her granddaughter: Skylar Ward and her son-in-law: Terry Ward. 

Memorial service 11 a.m., Thursday, February 9 at Mt. Hermon AME Church located at 17800 NW 25 Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Stacey Ward 22592 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20148.

