Death Notice
PAULINE JONES SUTTON
87, educator, died on January 3 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. She is survived by her only child: Stacey Ward; her granddaughter: Skylar Ward and her son-in-law: Terry Ward.
Memorial service 11 a.m., Thursday, February 9 at Mt. Hermon AME Church located at 17800 NW 25 Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Stacey Ward 22592 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20148.
