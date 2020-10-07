PEARL WAUGH

PEARL WAUGH, 84, retired administrative  assistant for MDCPS, died October 4 at home. Survivors include: husband, Creswell Waugh; children Cheryl Linda Waugh, Kenneth Waugh, Michael Waugh, Crestina Waugh-Harvey. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church Service at 12 p.m., Saturday  at the church.

