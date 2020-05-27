PEDRO DWAYNE MOSS

54, tow truck driver, died May 20 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Survivor: wife, Catina Moss; sons, Pedro, Jr., Dinko and James Graham; daughters, Tamka Gaitor, Daniska Moss, Tiana Graham,Tyra Graham and Dawnjanee Moss; father, Vincent Moss; siblings, Katie Clark, Lashan Moss, Ricardo and Theo. Service 11 a.m., Saturday. 

