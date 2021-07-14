PETER SPANN JR.

81, retired owner and proprietor of Pete’s Barbershop and Spann’s Citgo Gas and Grocery, died July 7. Survivors include his wife: Retha Cook Spann and daughter: Delena D. Spann. Viewing 4 - 9 p.m.,  Friday in the chapel located at 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL  33056. Service 11 a.m.,  Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens, 21311 NW 34 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL, Pastor Arthur Jackson III.

