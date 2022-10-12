PHILICIA JEAN CRITTENDON

69, retired tax examiner for Internal Revenue Service, died October 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Ashley Crittendon; grandson, Cameron Smith; three siblings: James Crittendon Jr., Brenda Crittendon, Diedre Crittendon and a host of family and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church located at 777 NW 85 Street, Miami, FL 33150. Please send all floral arrangements to the church.
