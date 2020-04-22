PHILLIP JEWSOME

90, retired, died April 19 at North Shore Hospital. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Antonetta Jewsome; children, JoeAnn Sweet, Sylvester Jewsome, Jr., Patricia Thompson, Sandra White, and Drena Poole. Phillip also had many grand-children, great-grand children, family, and friends whom he loved and adored. His upbeat personality and presence will be greatly missed. Service 11 a.m., Monday, April 27 in the chapel.

