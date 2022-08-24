PHYLLIS GIBSON

85, retired musician, died August 19. Survivors include her daughters: Demetria, Mona (Gibson) Roberts, and Pamela; sons: Clifford Jr. and Darryl (Wellington);  sister: Patsy T. Bain; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at St. Matthews  Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries