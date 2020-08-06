PRINCESS ALANA WASHINGTON

7, student, died July 27 at Jackson Memorial. Survivors: father, Innis Jay Washington; mother, Shanlauie Drayton; brothers, Demetrius Rice, Demetriel Rice, Anthony Jenkins, Ijae Washington, Malcom Harvey; twin, Aaden Washington, Johnny Harris- Johnasia Harris; sisters, Cynthia Bloom, Darshella Streeter, Shatevia Rice, Jaylah Washington. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church.

