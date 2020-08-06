QUEEN M. JONES

84, retired chef for McCrory’s, died July 26. Survivors include her daughters, Tracey Ferguson-Nichols and Annie Marie Haynes; sons, Levon Jones (Elizabeth) and Carl Jones; granddaughter, Keyondra; and a host of sorrowing grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple. 

