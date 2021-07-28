RACHEL ZATHELAN DIXON WITTER

54, bus driver for MDCPS, died July 17.  Survivors include husband: Christopher Witter; daughters: Quatesha Scott, Quanesha Scott and Bernard Scott, Jr.; siblings: Lillian Alnaweish, Bertram McDonald, Jr. and Yolanda Hobbs.  Service 12 p.m.,  Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

