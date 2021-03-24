RAEJEAN LEE

65, clerk at Miami Dade County of Elections, died at home, March 15.  Survivors: children: Venus Johnson, Alfred Lee, Jr. and Alshea (Dave) Parmer; brothers: Craig and Allen Lynch. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Memorial Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 

