RAFAELA EVERDA BAKER BAINES

86, retired food service worker, Marriott, died February 8. Survivors include: daughter, Angelica Baines; grandson, Fredderick Simmons; granddaughter, Milagro Baines; great grandson, Nasir Simmons; other relatives. Viewing 4-7 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m., Friday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 15700 NW 20 Avenue Road. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero River Dade North. 

