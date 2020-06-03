RAMON DAVID FERNANDEZ

30, died May 29. Survivors: mother: Valerie D. Jackson; fathers: Ryan M. Jackson, Raymond Fernandez; daughters: Jatliya Fernandez, Nevaeh Fernandez, Ra'Moni Fernandez; grandmother: Louise D. Nealy; grandfather: James D. Nealy; sisters: Lakendra D. Nealy, Lavencia D. Nealy, Kristina Jackson, Riana Jackson, Tianna Jackson; brothers: Christopher Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Jr. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Community Baptist Church.

