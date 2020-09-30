REGINA UNDERWOOD DELANCY

REGINA UNDERWOOD DELANCY, 63, Customer Service Trainer, Purdue Global, died September 27. Survivors include: mother, Rena M Underwood; son, Don Russell Delancy; sister, Renita Carter (Lucius); granddaughter, Quin’Naria Delancy; niece, Lakisha Hollins (Tyrone); nephew, Antonio Davis. Viewing 4-7pm., Friday. Service 10:00am., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home.

