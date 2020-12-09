RENA MAE OUTLER

RENA MAE OUTLER, 90, head custodian, Miami Dade County School Board, died December 1. Survivors: Son In Law: Otis Warren (Betty Warren); Daughter In Law: Sue Woodberry (Paul Woodberry Jr.) and a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Services 10 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

