CORNELIUS HANDFIELD SR.
Cornelius Handfield Sr. retired educator of Miami Dade Public School, died March 14.
Cornelius was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Senior High class of 1950 and served in the US Air Force as part of the first racially integrated boot camp which was during the Korean War. After serving his country he graduated from Bethune Cookman College in 1958 and was among the first group of teachers to integrate Miami Dade Public Schools at Orchard Villa Elementary. He was the first Black teacher at Highland Oaks Elementary, where he retired after more than 35 years of teaching.
He is survived by children: Montrez Frazier (Nathaniel), Xandra Handfield, Cornelius Handfield, Jr. (Ester) and Stacie Handfield.
Eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Sisters: Edleise Ingham, Rozenia Charles (Arnold) and brother: Sheddy Whittaker (Florence). Viewing 10 a.m., follow by service 11 a.m., Sunday at Miami Bethany SDA Church, 2500 NW 50th Street. Services will also be live streamed:
YouTube- Miami Bethany SDA Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));