REV. BERNARD CARLTON POITIER

84, proprietor of the former Poitier Funeral Home, died Friday October 15. Viewing 1 - 4 p.m., Thursday October 28  in the chapel and 6 - 8 p.m., at the Omega Activity Center followed by service 7 p.m., promptly. Service 11 a.m., Friday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.  Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery.

Load entries