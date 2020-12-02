REV. DR. GILBERT S. SMITH

REV. DR. GILBERT S. SMITH, 89, evangelist pastor of Apostolic Revival Center, died November 27. Survivors include his wife: Mother Geneva Smith; daughter: Talesia Little(Lee); sister: Patricia Thomas; granddaughters: Ashley Horne (Arthur) and Jessica Little; three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, his church Family at Apostolic Revival Center; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Friday at Apostolic Revival Center. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.

