REV. DR. IRENE ELIZABETH KING

83, retired teacher of Miami Dade County Public Schools, died June 24. Viewing 6 p.m., with a litany at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Peter’s African Orthodox Cathedral, 4841 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

