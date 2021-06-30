REV. DR. IRENEELIZABETH KING

83, retired teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died June 24. Survivors include: daughters: Ernestyne Sheppard Blair,  Earlie Pollydore, and Velmadyne Sheppard Bryant; Siblings: Jerome Bullard,  Annie Bullard Williams, Barbara Bullard Fisher, Cassandra Bullard Merrell, Charles Bullard, Stephanie Bullard Ferguson, retired MDCR Officer Karen (Dorsey) Bullard,  retired MDCR Officer Allison Bullard Johnson, Faustina (Montgomery) Bullard, David Bullard, Bernadette Bullard Shoffner, and Carol-Ann (Wells). Viewing 6 p.m., with Litany at 7 p.m., Friday, July 9 at St. Peter’s African Orthodox Cathedral located at 4841 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

