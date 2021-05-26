REV. FREDDIE LEE WILSON

80, Minister for Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, died May 20 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Beverly Wilson; daughters: Candace Wells (Arthur), Edna Smoak, and Valerie Grimes (Roy) and Latrina Bostic; son: Freddie Lee Wilson, Jr; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Today at chapel.  Service 11 a.m., Thursday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville. 

