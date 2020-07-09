REV. JOSEPH C. BRADDY

95, minister/ carpenter for Spector and Sons Co., died June 30. Survivors include his sons, Thomas Cleveland (Marjorie), Harrel Franklin, Sr. (Cyteria),  Tyrone, Steven (Annlyn) and Irwin Lee (Monique); 11 grandchildren, eight great-grands and a host of other relatives and friends.  Services were held. 

Load entries