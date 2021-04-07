REV. LEONARD R. JENKINS SR.

77, former minister of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, died April 1 at Trustbridge. Survivors include his children: Teddy, Diane, Porkchop and Viola.; two brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Mount Calvary  Missionary Baptist Church, 1140 NW 62 Street. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at the church.

Load entries