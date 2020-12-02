REV. WALTER L. PRESTON

REV. WALTER L. PRESTON, 81, retired post master for the United States Postal Service died November 24. Survivors include his siblings: Leila Oliff, Emily Granville, and William Preston; five children, 15 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 1 p.m., Wednesday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.

