REVEREND CANON J. KENNETH MAJOR

87, retired priest for Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, died February 16 at home. Survivors include his daughters: Allison M. Herald, Nicole Elizabeth Major, and Yolanda Camacho; son: Joseph Kenneth Major Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 9 - 10 a.m., Friday followed by service 10 a.m., at The Church of The Incarnation.

