REVEREND CLEMENT JOSHUA MARTIN

94, pastry chef for Specialty Restaurants Corporation, died July 24 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Egla Martin; daughters: Zona Martin, Donna Martin and Barbara Martin (Woodburn); son: Denzil Martin (Sharon); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11a.m., Saturday at the Salvation Army Miami North Corp.   

