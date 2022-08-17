REVEREND DR. CHARLES R. MCCORMICK

67, pastor and federal correctional officer, died August 2 at home. Viewing  5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Shiloh Baptist Church, located 606 SW 5 Avenue, Homestead, FL. Graveside service 10 a.m., Saturday at Graceland South Memorial Park, located 13900 SW 117 Avenue, Richmond Heights, FL.

