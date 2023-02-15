REVEREND DR. WILLIE JAMES NELSON

81, retired pastor, died February 3. Survivors include: his loving wife: Harriet Fleming-Nelson; his two sisters: Cynthia Gorham (Walter) and Dr. Doylene Tarver(Willie); his children: Sophia Nelson-Parker (Bill), Nina Fabian, Shantell Nelson, and Keith Nelson (Barbara); stepson: Dr. Jermaine Fleming (Dr. Shanequa) and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services were held.

