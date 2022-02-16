REVEREND ROSA MCINTOSH

89, retired pastor, died January 30. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at The Church of God of Prophecy Center of Hope, 10332 SW 179 Street. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Testament Kingdom Building Ministries, 10190 SW 168 Street, Perrine, Florida 33157.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));