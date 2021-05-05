REVEREND WILLIE CLARENCE KELLOM

80, died April 25.  Survivors include: wife: Sarah Kellum; children: Willie Kellom III, Suzette Allbrook, Veronica Ivery, Roxchelle Ann Kellom and Isaac Wayne; siblings: Lee Kellom, Bernice Gordon, Brenda Tims and James Kellom.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

