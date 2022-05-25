REVEREND YOLANDA LEE SAWYERS JOHNSON

retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System for over 40 years, died May 8.  Survivors include her son: Roosevelt Johnson Jr. (Joyce), Christopher Johnson (Dominique), and Matthew C. Lewis (Wilkina); daughter: Angela Jones (Jerry Sr.); and her loving Kentucky Family; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church located 4755 NW 2 Avenue; Miami, FL. 33129. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located 740 NW 58 Street, Miami, FL. 33142.

