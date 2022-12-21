RICHARD THOMAS JOHNSON SR.

86, retired supervisor for Eastern Airlines, died December 20 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Irene Robinson Johnson; daughters: Rebecca Johnson and Dr. Martha Johnson-Rutledge (LeNard); sons: Anthony Johnson and Elvin Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Today at Christ Episcopal Church. 

